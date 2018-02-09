CBC hosting local blood drive

FAIRBORN – Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Fairborn will join with Community Blood Center in hosting a community blood drive 3:30-6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 19 in the Fellowship Hall, 1240 South Maple St.

The knit “Blood Donor” winter beanie is free to everyone who registers to donate. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 800-388-GIVE.

The cozy knit beanie is dark charcoal with “Blood Donor” in a blue-striped band and topped off with a speckled gray pom-pom. It’s a gift to everyone who registers to donate with CBC now through Saturday, Feb. 24 at a CBC Donor Center or most CBC mobile blood drives.

With the cold winter and severe flu season, CBC is being especially cautious about maintaining the regional blood supply. If individuals must miss an appointment to donate, they are asked to reschedule as soon as possible.

CBC is also focusing in 2018 on recruiting more platelet and plasma donors. The automated process of giving platelets and plasma is called “apheresis” and the number of these special donors is dwindling. CBC’s most dedicated donors are aging, with about 53 percent of the donor base now over the age of 50.

CBC is calling on young people to become the “next generation of donors” and is asking new and current donors to help CBC meet the challenges of the future by becoming apheresis donors.

Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch & blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (individuals may have to weigh more, depending on height), and be in good physical health.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions are invited to email canidonate@cbccts.org or call 1-800-388-GIVE. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.

For more information about Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services, visit www.givingblood.org.