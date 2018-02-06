Fairborn City School students participate in ‘Say Hello’ week to encourage inclusiveness

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn City Schools Student Ambassadors are participating in the “Say Hello” week from Feb. 5 through Feb. 9 to teach and empower youth to be more inclusive and connected to one another.

“Say Hello” week is also aimed to reduce social isolation, marginalization and rejection before an individual chooses to hurt themselves or others.

The week started Feb. 6 at Baker Middle School. Student Ambassadors worked on post-it notes for every locker in the school that say “You Matter!” Students posted the notes during the morning hours prior to the start of the school day.

On Wednesday, Feb. 7, Fairborn High School students will be posting messages on each locker to encourage the same, as well as writing letters for the discipline office to share with students who may need a friend to talk to. On Friday, Feb. 9, student groups will be working together on the “Don’t Dine Alone” initiative by reaching out to others during lunch and making sure that students are not alone.

On Friday, Feb. 9, the Fairborn Intermediate School Ambassadors will be placing notes on student desks and greeting students as they enter the building.

“This is the first year for the program to participate, but we believe that by reaching out and creating an environment of inclusiveness — we can make a difference,” Student Ambassador Advisor Pam Gayheart wrote in an email.

Submitted photos Baker Middle School student ambassadors woke up extra early Feb. 6 to make time to create post-it notes that say “you matter.” They were placed on all lockers throughout the school. Fairborn Intermediate School and Fairborn High School student ambassadors will participate in similar activities in the coming days as part of “Say Hello” week throughout Fairborn City Schools. http://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/02/web1_sayhello1.jpg Submitted photos Baker Middle School student ambassadors woke up extra early Feb. 6 to make time to create post-it notes that say “you matter.” They were placed on all lockers throughout the school. Fairborn Intermediate School and Fairborn High School student ambassadors will participate in similar activities in the coming days as part of “Say Hello” week throughout Fairborn City Schools. Submitted photos Baker Middle School student ambassadors woke up extra early Feb. 6 to make time to create post-it notes that say “you matter.” They were placed on all lockers throughout the school. Fairborn Intermediate School and Fairborn High School student ambassadors will participate in similar activities in the coming days as part of “Say Hello” week throughout Fairborn City Schools. http://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/02/web1_sayhello3.jpg Submitted photos Baker Middle School student ambassadors woke up extra early Feb. 6 to make time to create post-it notes that say “you matter.” They were placed on all lockers throughout the school. Fairborn Intermediate School and Fairborn High School student ambassadors will participate in similar activities in the coming days as part of “Say Hello” week throughout Fairborn City Schools. Submitted photos Baker Middle School student ambassadors woke up extra early Feb. 6 to make time to create post-it notes that say “you matter.” They were placed on all lockers throughout the school. Fairborn Intermediate School and Fairborn High School student ambassadors will participate in similar activities in the coming days as part of “Say Hello” week throughout Fairborn City Schools. http://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/02/web1_sayhello2.jpg Submitted photos Baker Middle School student ambassadors woke up extra early Feb. 6 to make time to create post-it notes that say “you matter.” They were placed on all lockers throughout the school. Fairborn Intermediate School and Fairborn High School student ambassadors will participate in similar activities in the coming days as part of “Say Hello” week throughout Fairborn City Schools. Submitted photos Baker Middle School student ambassadors woke up extra early Feb. 6 to make time to create post-it notes that say “you matter.” They were placed on all lockers throughout the school. Fairborn Intermediate School and Fairborn High School student ambassadors will participate in similar activities in the coming days as part of “Say Hello” week throughout Fairborn City Schools. http://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/02/web1_sayhello4.jpg Submitted photos Baker Middle School student ambassadors woke up extra early Feb. 6 to make time to create post-it notes that say “you matter.” They were placed on all lockers throughout the school. Fairborn Intermediate School and Fairborn High School student ambassadors will participate in similar activities in the coming days as part of “Say Hello” week throughout Fairborn City Schools.