BREAKING: Fairborn to offer public Wifi along Main Street

FAIRBORN — The City of Fairborn is partnering with Cincinnati Bell to offer public WiFi along Main Street from Dayton Drive to Broad Street.

City officials said Fairborn will be the first in the region to offer public WiFi and highlighted that it is intended to draw more visitors and businesses to the downtown area. It is expected to take six months to install and will be ready for use by the summer months.

It will cost approximately $388,000 to install, which will be split between Fairborn and Cincinnati Bell, and will cost the city approximately $1,400 monthly to maintain. In exchange, the city is giving Cincinnati Bell naming rights to some of the areas within businesses inside the 300 block of Main Street — the area recently obtained by the Fairborn Development Corporation that surrounds the upcoming kitchen incubator. Cincinnati Bell will also provide telephone and television services on the 300 block.

The deal will additionally enable the city to track data analytics for marketing purposes, which can allow the city to determine its visitors. The information can also be provided to downtown business owners to allow them to reach their customers.

“This is huge,” Fairborn Mayor Paul Keller said during the Feb. 1 council meeting. “This is great for Fairborn and will really move us forward.”

File photo The City of Fairborn is partnering with Cincinnati Bell to offer public Wifi throughout the downtown area. http://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/02/web1_1.jpg File photo The City of Fairborn is partnering with Cincinnati Bell to offer public Wifi throughout the downtown area.

By Whitney Vickers wvickers@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.

