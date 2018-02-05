Raffle supporting addiction recovery begins

GREENE COUNTY — Community members who buy a raffle ticket through a local church have the chance to win a three-year lease on a 2018 vehicle while supporting an addiction recovery ministry program that is currently welcoming participants.

Lynne Carroll facilitates the 3-month addiction education class — Awareness, Choice and Truth (ACT) — 5:30-7:15 p.m. every Saturday at Day Springs Ministry Church, 3182 Rodenbeck Dr., Beavercreek. The class is offered for people struggling with addiction issues and people who want to know how to help a struggling loved one.

“It is common knowledge our community is struggling with the opiate issue,” Carroll said. “With that being said, it will take community efforts, ‘a coming together’ to win the battle. I am a licensed professional willing to step up to the plate.”

The 12-week program has begun and interested persons can still register to attend by calling the church at 937-431-1859. Persons can leave their name and number to register. Classes are free; a meal is provided.

“The program offers a combination of evidence-based curriculum along with faith ‘friendly’ curriculum that empowers folks with tool that can assist with overcoming addiction,” Carroll said. “It is not a meeting, it is not treatment — it is education.”

The ongoing raffle includes the choice of a free three-year lease on a 2018 Hyundai Elantra SE, with credit approval, or the choice of $7,500 in cash. Taxes, title, fees and insurance become the responsibility of the winner.

Tickets can be purchased at Day Springs Ministry Church, Classic Country Radio, 23 E. Second St., Xenia, 866-372-3531; or Superior Hyundai, 2170 Heller Drive, Beavercreek, 888-320-6489.

A total of 300 tickets will be sold, each for $50. The winning ticket will be drawn and announced on Classic Country Radio when tickets are sold out. Weekly updates will be announced and can also be found on the church’s website, www.dayspring.cc.

All ticket sales benefit ACT.

By Anna Bolton abolton@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Anna Bolton at 937-502-4498 or follow @annadbolton on Facebook.

Contact Anna Bolton at 937-502-4498 or follow @annadbolton on Facebook.