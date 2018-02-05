Music programs at FCS hitting high notes

FAIRBORN — Individuals involved in the music programs at Fairborn City Schools are celebrating high notes as the Fairborn Music Club received its final donation for new uniforms, and several Baker Middle School students were accepted into the Ohio Music Education Association District 12 Middle School Honors Band.

The Skyhawk Athletic Club made a donation of $2,210 to the Fairborn Music Club to help purchase new band uniforms. They hosted a check presentation at a recent Fairborn High School boy’s varsity basketball game vs. Piqua.

School officials said the donated funds were the final amount the Fairborn Music Club needed to make the purchase. Other money came through additional donations and fundraising. Multiple members of the Fairborn City Schools Board of Education sang their praises regarding the donation at the Feb. 1 meeting.

In addition to the donation, music officials at FCS are celebrating 21 seventh and eighth grade students who were accepted into the Ohio Music Education Association District 12 Middle School Honors Band. The students will be representing Baker Middle School.

“This is by far the most students from Baker that have made it into this Honors Band,” Director of Bands John Gorretta wrote in an email. “They are great students and have worked really hard to get into this group.”

Seventh grade students include Michael Albright, Emily Baumgardner, Jenna Briggs, Lily Clingner, Aubrey Gundaker, Lydia Pace, Lexi Peace, Owen Ransom, Erin Reichert, Corrie Vickers, and Logan Windmiller.

Eighth grade students include Keiana Briscoe, Lindsay Cleaves, Olivia Cook, India Crenshaw, Keegan Gilbert, Ayden Locke, Colin Padilla, Becca Parry, Mark Sledge, and Emma Trevino.

The students will perform in a concert 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25 at Beavercreek High School, 2660 Dayton-Xenia Road.

