WSU adopts tuition guarantee program

FAIRBORN — Wright State University is adopting a program that guarantees the same annual cost of tuition, housing and dining during a four-year college career for newly admitted, degree-seeking undergraduate students who are Ohio residents.

Since these basic costs will be fixed for four years, the guarantee program will enable students and families to more confidently plan their finances and provide an incentive for graduating on time.

“The program will enhance degree progress, increase graduation and retention rates and make budget-planning for a college education more predictable,” said President Cheryl B. Schrader.

The program was approved by the Wright State Board of Trustees Dec. 15 and the Ohio Department of Higher Education Feb. 5.

Under the program, students will pay the exact same rate for tuition, housing and dining for 12 consecutive semesters.

The Wright Guarantee Tuition Program will be in place at both the Dayton and Lake campuses. The first tuition rate will be approximately $4,627 per semester at the Dayton Campus and $3,096 per semester at the Lake Campus.

The program is not applicable to graduate, professional, international and currently enrolled undergraduate students. Currently enrolled undergraduate students will continue to pay the current tuition rate until the Ohio Legislature approves a tuition rate increase.

Wright State joins other Ohio public universities with similar tuition guarantee programs, including The Ohio State University, Miami University, Ohio University, Kent State University, University of Toledo, Bowling Green State University and Youngstown State University.

