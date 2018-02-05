Author, survivor donating book sales to FVPC

XENIA — A Greene County author is donating all profits from her new picture book to Family Violence Prevention Center.

A domestic violence survivor herself, Lisa Bennett wanted to give others encouragement as well as give back to the place that once helped her. She’s doing this through local nature photos and inspirational words.

“Family Violence Prevention Center did so much for me when I needed them … they were that bit of sparkle in my life when everything else was just complete and utter darkness,” Bennett said.

The book titled Perspectives, How to Smile at Life is full of color photographs Bennett took out in nature with a Nikon Coolpix, or on-the-go with her cellphone when she saw something she didn’t want to miss. Alongside the photos are positive, uplifting messages — a theme that seems to transcend through the pages of her book — and her personality.

“Attitude is everything. The only way I’ve gotten through some of the horrible things is by staying positive and always looking at the bright side of things, even if you have to dig really deep to find it,” Bennett said.

The book begins with Bennett’s cover shot of a dandelion.

“Dandelions are a weed that everybody likes to get rid of, but dandelions don’t know they’re a weed. Their flowers make excellent wine and jelly — there are lots of uses for them,” Bennett said. “They’re an amazing plant that people always get rid of but keep coming back.”

Other images throughout the book include the Greene County Courthouse clock tower, and later, a twister-like cloud forming down the road.

“In the book I talk about how the clock tower survived the tornado in ‘74 — it’s a symbol of strength through diversity. You can survive,” she said.

Moving to another page, Bennett continued, “[The cloud symbolizes] being able to recognize when you need to use caution. It’s not enough to get in the car and drive; you have to know how and when to use the brakes.”

Her personal favorite, though, is a photograph of leaves and a message that goes along with it.

“What good is a leaf once it falls to the ground? … Leaves’ story don’t end when they hit the ground — neither does your story,” Bennett said.

Originally from New England, Bennett works as a freelance journalist and a blogger. Perspectives, which Bennett said can be enjoyed by all ages, is her second book.

“I want to help inspire others going through a dark time — whether that’s domestic violence or drug abuse or whatever challenges — I wanted something to inspire and heal.”

Perspectives is on sale now for $24.99. Through June 1, 100 percent of the profits will be donated to FVPC, a safe house located at 380 Bellbrook Avenue, Xenia. To read more or purchase a book, visit Bennett’s website at www.blurbilly.com or www.2Lpublishing.com.

Submitted photos Local author Lisa Bennett’s new book, Perspectives, How to Smile at Life, can be purchased online. Bennett is donating all of the profits to Family Violence Prevention Center in Xenia. http://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/02/web1_Cover-copy.jpg Submitted photos Local author Lisa Bennett’s new book, Perspectives, How to Smile at Life, can be purchased online. Bennett is donating all of the profits to Family Violence Prevention Center in Xenia. Perspectives is full of nature photographs like this, paired alongside encouraging messages. http://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/02/web1_PinkFlower.jpg Perspectives is full of nature photographs like this, paired alongside encouraging messages. Bennett http://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/02/web1_press-photo.jpg Bennett

By Anna Bolton abolton@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Anna Bolton at 937-502-4498 or follow annadbolton on Facebook.

