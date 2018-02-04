FAA hosting February display

FAIRBORN — Mary C. Bell is displaying a full year of daily diary paintings in February at the Fairborn Art Association gallery.

Bell taught nine of her 15 years of teaching in Dayton as a French teacher and has been a member of the Fairborn Art Association since 2001. She enjoys primarily watercolor “plein air” and acrylic. She challenged herself to daily painting over 10 years ago while teaching at Colonel White High School. She then chose the colors green, yellow and blue to represent each school day.

Bell only managed to complete about 50 before quitting the challenge. Last year, Bell decided to try again and complete the diary. She painted each canvas in red, yellow and orange. Each 4”x 6” canvas board represents the activity of a single day. Circles represent people, which could be lunch with a friend, dinner with family or a club meeting. A line with a hump or two represents a vehicle, which could represent traveling or car trouble.

All of the paintings are dated and titled on the back. Bell is a 1996 graduate of Bowling Green State University with a bachelor’s degree in education with a dual major in French and art.

The Fairborn Art Association is located at 221 North Central Ave. in the back of the building. The gallery is open 1-4 p.m. every Sunday.