Young receives lifetime achievement award

The Ohio Restaurant Association Industry Awards Celebration took place Jan. 28 with a dinner at the Great Columbus Convention Center. Dan Young of Young’s Dairy received the Lifetime Achievement Award.
The Ohio Restaurant Association Industry Awards Celebration took place Jan. 28 with a dinner at the Great Columbus Convention Center. Dan Young of Young’s Dairy received the Lifetime Achievement Award.
The Ohio Restaurant Association Industry Awards Celebration took place Jan. 28 with a dinner at the Great Columbus Convention Center. Dan Young of Young’s Dairy received the Lifetime Achievement Award.
The Ohio Restaurant Association Industry Awards Celebration took place Jan. 28 with a dinner at the Great Columbus Convention Center. Dan Young of Young’s Dairy received the Lifetime Achievement Award.