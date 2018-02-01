Posted on by

Young receives lifetime achievement award


The Ohio Restaurant Association Industry Awards Celebration took place Jan. 28 with a dinner at the Great Columbus Convention Center. Dan Young of Young’s Dairy received the Lifetime Achievement Award.


