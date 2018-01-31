Posted on by

City awards employees of the year


Firefighter/Paramedic of the Year Gregg Wert


ACT (Administrative, Clerical, and Technical) Employee of the Year James Fisher.


The City of Fairborn recently hosted its employee of the year awards. Pictured is Police Officer of the Year Christopher Sopher.


Public Works Employee of the Year Tim Pile.


The City of Fairborn recently hosted its employee of the year awards. Pictured is Police Officer of the Year Christopher Sopher.

