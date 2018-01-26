Peter Fredrick featured at FAA meeting

FAIRBORN — Peter Frederick will demonstrate watercolor painting techniques at the monthly Fairborn Art Association meeting, slated for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 6 at the FAA Gallery at the rear of Fairborn Central Building, 221 N. Central Ave.

Frederick will share his interest in landscape painting of area scenes. He is a local watercolor artist and paints landscapes of Ohio, Pennsylvania, Indiana and Kentucky. His career as a landscape designer no doubt contributes to his love of nature’s beauty. Frederick is often told by his viewers and collectors that his paintings remind them of something from their past, according to the FAA.

Frederick was featured in an episode of Think TV’s “The Art Show” in 2014. Since 2009, he has shown his work often in juried competitions, invitational exhibitions and solo exhibitions. Among them are The Ohio Watercolor Society’s traveling show, “Art at The Mill” at historic Bear’s Mill in Greenville, and the International Exhibition of Works on Paper in Philadelphia.

Frederick taught a weekly watercolor class at the Rosewood Art Centre in Kettering. He also taught watercolor classes and workshops at Studio 14 Gallery in Tipp City and for other private organizations.

He holds signature memberships in the Ohio Watercolor Society, Philadelphia Water Color Society and Western Ohio Watercolor Society.

Those wishing to attend Frederick’s presentation are welcome to join the Fairborn Art Association meeting slated for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018 at the FAA Gallery, 221 North Central Ave. Attendance is free. Anyone desiring more information about FAA or to become a member is welcome to check out the website at www.fairbornart.org.