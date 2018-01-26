Posted on by

Hotel donates to USO

,

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News The Holiday Inn Dayton/Fairborn presented a $3,000 check to the USO of Central and Southern Ohio. Pictured is Ret. Col. John Devillier as well as Holiday Inn Sales Manager Kalyn Leeper. The funds came as a result of a large contribution from its Military Reunion Group Meal Donation Program in 2017.


The Holiday Inn Dayton/Fairborn presented a $3,000 check to the USO of Central and Southern Ohio. Pictured is Ret. Col. John Devillier as well as Holiday Inn Sales Manager Kalyn Leeper. The funds came as a result of a large contribution from its Military Reunion Group Meal Donation Program in 2017.

