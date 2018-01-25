Sharing a meal with friends

Photos by Whitney Vickers | Fairborn Herald
The Fairborn Senior Center hosted Lunch with Friends Jan. 25, inviting all members to share a meal and warm conversation.
Photos by Whitney Vickers | Fairborn Herald
The Fairborn Senior Center hosted Lunch with Friends Jan. 25, inviting all members to share a meal and warm conversation.
The Fairborn Senior Center hosts Lunch with Friends 11:30 a.m. each Thursday with an exception to Thursday, Feb. 1 in which it will host a Superbowl Tailgate Party.
Photos by Whitney Vickers | Fairborn Herald The Fairborn Senior Center hosted Lunch with Friends Jan. 25, inviting all members to share a meal and warm conversation.
Photos by Whitney Vickers | Fairborn Herald The Fairborn Senior Center hosted Lunch with Friends Jan. 25, inviting all members to share a meal and warm conversation.
The Fairborn Senior Center hosts Lunch with Friends 11:30 a.m. each Thursday with an exception to Thursday, Feb. 1 in which it will host a Superbowl Tailgate Party.