Sharing a meal with friends

The Fairborn Senior Center hosted Lunch with Friends Jan. 25, inviting all members to share a meal and warm conversation.

The Fairborn Senior Center hosts Lunch with Friends 11:30 a.m. each Thursday with an exception to Thursday, Feb. 1 in which it will host a Superbowl Tailgate Party.

The Fairborn Senior Center hosted Lunch with Friends Jan. 25, inviting all members to share a meal and warm conversation.

The Fairborn Senior Center hosted Lunch with Friends Jan. 25, inviting all members to share a meal and warm conversation.

