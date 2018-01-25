Air Force Marathon honored by fitness website

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — The Air Force Marathon has been named one of “The 15 Best Fall Marathons in the U.S.” by fitness website, Daily Burn. The site lists a relatively flat course, flyovers and historical aviation sites as reasons for the honor. The marathon has made it on the Daily Burn’s list several times.

“We’re so happy to be recognized as one of the best fall races,” said Race Director Rob Aguiar. “It really is a testament to the team here at Wright-Patterson, including our amazing volunteers, who put on an event that runners really enjoy and keep returning to.”

Registration for the Air Force Marathon is currently open but slots are selling fast. Runners can still sign up for the full and half marathons as well as the 10K and 5K races. Additionally, tickets are on sale for the Gourmet Pasta Dinner and Breakfast of Champions.

“We’re thrilled about the 2018 race,” said Aguiar. “We’ve added the Fly! Fight! Win! Challenge in order to add even more excitement to race weekend.”

The challenge means runners can complete the half marathon, 10K and 5K races and earn an additional premium race medal. The Air Force Marathon, now in its 22nd year, is scheduled for Sept. 15, 2018 at the National Museum of the United States Air Force.

Race weekend includes the Sports and Fitness Expo, scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 13 and Friday, Sept. 14 at the Wright State University Nutter Center; The Breakfast of Champions, scheduled for Sept. 14 at the Holiday Inn Dayton/Fairborn; a Gourmet Pasta Dinner, also scheduled for Sept. 14 at the National Museum of the United States Air Force, as well as a Finish Line Festival that starts at the end of the 10k event and After Party later in the day after all running events conclude. The 5K is held Sept. 14 on the campus of Wright State University.

All marathon events are open to the public and the race is a Boston Marathon Qualifying event. To register, visit www.usafmarathon.com.

