GCCOA offering estate planning program

XENIA — Greene County Council on Aging (GCCOA) is offering a series of estate planning courses beginning Tuesday, Feb. 27 at the Xenia Community Center, 1265 W. Second Street.

The estate planning classes will be held every Tuesday for five weeks — Feb. 27, March 6, March 13, March 20 and March 27.

The purpose of the program is to allow participants, no matter age or level of financial resources, to start or continue financial planning for the future.

Local professionals — attorneys, insurance agents, Greene County Recorder’s Office representatives and GCCOA officials — will offer their expertise in various subject matters throughout the program. Topics discussed will include assets, wills, and advanced directives; recording of property; insurance; trusts, probate and taxes; Medicare/Medicaid.

Deadline for reservation is Monday, Feb. 19. Refreshments will be provided. Cost to attend is $40 per household, which includes binder and insurance materials. Attendees can fill out a registration form and submit payment to GCCOA, 1195 W. Second Street. Call or email the council at 937-376-5486 or info@gccoa.org for more information.

News report compiled by Anna Bolton.

