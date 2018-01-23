Posted on by

Story time gathering

,

The Fairborn Community Library will host story time once again 10:30-11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 26 and Tuesday, Jan. 30.


Photos by Whitney Vickers | Fairborn Herald The Fairborn Community Library hosted Toddler Story Time Jan. 23 for children aged 24-36 months.


The Fairborn Community Library will host story time once again 10:30-11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 26 and Tuesday, Jan. 30.


Story time highlighted transportation.


The Fairborn Community Library will host story time once again 10:30-11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 26 and Tuesday, Jan. 30.

Photos by Whitney Vickers | Fairborn Herald

The Fairborn Community Library hosted Toddler Story Time Jan. 23 for children aged 24-36 months.

The Fairborn Community Library will host story time once again 10:30-11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 26 and Tuesday, Jan. 30.

Story time highlighted transportation.

The Fairborn Community Library will host story time once again 10:30-11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 26 and Tuesday, Jan. 30.
http://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/01/web1_fairbornstories1-1.jpgThe Fairborn Community Library will host story time once again 10:30-11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 26 and Tuesday, Jan. 30.

Photos by Whitney Vickers | Fairborn Herald The Fairborn Community Library hosted Toddler Story Time Jan. 23 for children aged 24-36 months.
http://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/01/web1_fairbornstories2-1.jpgPhotos by Whitney Vickers | Fairborn Herald The Fairborn Community Library hosted Toddler Story Time Jan. 23 for children aged 24-36 months.

The Fairborn Community Library will host story time once again 10:30-11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 26 and Tuesday, Jan. 30.
http://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/01/web1_fairbornstories3-1.jpgThe Fairborn Community Library will host story time once again 10:30-11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 26 and Tuesday, Jan. 30.

Story time highlighted transportation.
http://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/01/web1_fairbornstories4-1.jpgStory time highlighted transportation.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

8:32 pm |    

Story time gathering

Story time gathering
8:32 pm |    

Township discusses local mobile home park

Township discusses local mobile home park
8:29 pm |    

Story time gathering

Story time gathering