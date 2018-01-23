Township discusses local mobile home park

BATH TOWNSHIP — January has already proven to be an active month for Bath Township Zoning Inspector Jim Miller after another examination of a mobile home park in the township led to more evidence of deplorable conditions and code violations.

The mounting violations at the Huber RV and Mobile Home Park, located on the 4300 block of East Kitridge Road, were previously brought to the attention of the board of trustees during the Dec. 6 township meeting. Herman Jeffers, who resides on the 4200 block of East Kitridge Road in the township, expressed his concerns about the poor conditions at the mobile home park. Township Trustee John Martin explained that Miller had inspected the park a number of times.

However, mobile home parks are under the control of a state inspector. Jeffers stated that the state inspector had inspected the mobile home park and noted that only three state inspectors deal with issues concerning all the mobile home parks in Ohio. At that time, the board of trustees agreed to ask Miller to reexamine the situation.

During the Dec. 20 township meeting, Township Trustee Tom Pitstick reported that Jeffers had conveyed that a minor amount of cleanup work that had been done at the mobile home park. Pitstick suggested that Miller write a letter to the Greene County Health Department, which might prompt the county agency to put pressure on the state inspectors to deal with the situation.

Greene County Assistant Prosecutor Stephanie Hayden, who also attended the township meeting, volunteered to write a letter on behalf of the township board of trustees to the Ohio Manufactured Homes Commission (OMHC). Hayden told township trustees that she would consult with Miller about the particular conditions of concern.

In a Jan. 8 letter addressed to the OMHC, Hayden expressed the concerns of the township trustees about the deplorable conditions in the mobile home park. According to Hayden, a drive through the park revealed piles of debris, trash and house trailers that have completely collapsed. Hayden noted that trailers with doors and windows missing had been abandoned, and various Greene County agencies had received reports about people living in the abandoned trailers.

Hayden also included a number of pictures Miller had taken when he inspected the mobile home park that showed some of the existing problems. She also included the formal request of the board of trustees that a state inspector inspect and fully investigate the conditions at the park and to remedy immediately any rules violations and nuisance conditions.

“We are also interested in scheduling a meeting so that we can determine what, if any, investigative and enforcement we can provide,” Hayden added.

During the Jan. 17 township meeting, Martin stated that the board of trustees had not yet received a reply from a representative of the Ohio Manufactured Homes Commission. He also expressed again the goal of the board of trustees to resolve the ongoing issues at the township mobile home park.

According to the OMHC website, manufactured home parks in Ohio are licensed and regulated by the OMHC, which is charged with enforcing the laws pursuant to Chapter 4781-12 of the Ohio Administrative Code.

Miller also gave a follow-up report during the Jan. 17 meeting regarding two nuisance properties in the township. Miller told township trustees that he had not received a response from property owners on the 8300 block of Adams Road regarding the illegal use of their residential property as an auto repair business. Miller noted that he had previously provided the property owners with information about options they could consider which would possibly rectify the problem, including a use variance or spot zoning. However, both options would require the support of their neighbors.

During the Jan. 3 township meeting, Miller suggested writing a formal letter to the property owners and explaining that should the township trustees received a complaint, the township would be compelled to issue a cease and desist order. Assistant Prosecutor Hayden explained that this situation could not be considered a grandfather use of the property in the future, because the law was adopted and the current zoning regulations were in placed at the time the property owners established the auto repair business. After some discussion, the township trustees agreed that Miller would write another letter to the property owners and reiterate the possible remedies.

Miller reported on the current condition of a residential property on the 800 block of Herr Road as well. He told township trustees that the property owner had complied with his request to clean up the metals that were being stored on the property.

Miller initially notified the property owner in the fall of 2017 about cleaning up the debris on his land. However, after the owner did not comply, Miller sent another letter to the owner giving him 15 days to clean up the debris. Miller also told the property owner that the board of trustees could hold a nuisance hearing and based on the findings, order the debris removed. The cost of the cleanup would then be placed on the owner’s property tax bill. The property owner ultimately contacted Miller and began removing the debris.

The Bath Township Board of Trustees will meet again in regular session 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 31, 1006 Yellow Springs-Fairfield Road.

Photos by Linda Collins | Fairborn Herald Abandoned mobile homes within Huber RV and Mobile Home Park, located on the 4300 block of East Kitridge Road in Bath Township.

By Linda Collins For the Fairborn Herald

Linda Collins is a freelance writer for Greene County News.

