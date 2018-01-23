Story time gathering

The Fairborn Community Library will host story time once again 10:30-11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 26 and Tuesday, Jan. 30.
Photos by Whitney Vickers | Fairborn Herald
The Fairborn Community Library hosted Toddler Story Time Jan. 23 for children aged 24-36 months.
The Fairborn Community Library will host story time once again 10:30-11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 26 and Tuesday, Jan. 30.
Story time highlighted transportation.
The Fairborn Community Library will host story time once again 10:30-11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 26 and Tuesday, Jan. 30.
Photos by Whitney Vickers | Fairborn Herald The Fairborn Community Library hosted Toddler Story Time Jan. 23 for children aged 24-36 months.
The Fairborn Community Library will host story time once again 10:30-11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 26 and Tuesday, Jan. 30.
Story time highlighted transportation.