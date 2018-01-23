Xenia man faces rape trial, again

XENIA — A jury trial will begin Jan. 23 for a 20-year-old Xenia man accused of rape. A year ago, he was tried in the same courtroom for the same crime, yet a different case.

After deliberating for five hours, a jury found Myron Walker, then-19, not guilty of two charges of rape Jan. 12, 2017, following accusations of allegedly raping a fellow Wright State University student in a co-ed dorm in November 2015. The jury was ultimately deadlocked on the third count, gross sexual imposition.

Ten days later, Greene County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Greene Memorial Hospital on reported sexual assault, according to a release from the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office.

Reportedly, the victim alleged that Walker had forcible intercourse with her at his home, despite her repeatedly telling him “no.” The victim underwent a sexual assault examination, according to the statement. Court records show Walker was indicted for rape and gross sexual imposition Oct. 20 and arrested four days later.

Assistant Prosecutor Cheri Stout will represent the state and Defense Attorney Travis Kane will represent the defendant, records indicate, under the direction of Judge Stephen Wolaver.

Expected to testify during the trial include law enforcement officials and a Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) forensic scientist.

Walker is being held in the Greene County Jail on a $50,000 cash/surety bond.

Note: A previous version of this story said Myron Walker was found not guilty of rape Jan. 13, 2017; it was actually Jan. 12. The story said a second incident happened nine months later; it was actually 10 days later. Both mistakes have been corrected.

