School board recognized

Whitney Vickers | Fairborn Herald

The Fairborn City Schools Board of Education was recognized at the Jan. 11 meeting after the Ohio School Board Association declared January as School Board Recognition Month. Members of the FCS Board of Education, including (pictured from left to right) member Jerry Browning, Vice President Katie Mlod, President Andrew Wilson, member Mary Reaster and member Pat McCoart, received flowers and a certificate in honor of their service. The City of Fairborn also proclaimed the week of Jan. 21-Jan. 27 as Fairborn Public School Week at the Jan. 16 council meeting, in which Wilson was present to accept.