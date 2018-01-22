Fairborn grad a candidate in BOCC race

GREENE COUNTY — Susan Lopez announced her candidacy for Board of Greene County Commissioners Jan. 20 when she spoke at the Dayton Women’s March at Courthouse Square in Dayton.

“The people of Greene County deserve transparency during local government meetings and diligent usage of tax-payer dollars that benefit more citizens. Susan Lopez is running to pave a clear path forward with integrity, commitment and action to best serve all communities and all citizens,” a campaign release for Lopez said.

A program manager and director, Lopez has worked in the county and for the county for many years. She has been and is still involved in numerous Greene County committees, task forces, advisory, and community groups. She believes a non-partisan position, as is the county commission seats, should look and resemble the diversity that is within the county.

The candidate’s statement continues: “The people in Greene County are looking for a new approach. Susan Lopez has what it takes to build greater trust and collaboration within the county. Her strategy is to work together to advance the interests of all people in Greene County and to work toward greater protection of our communities while maintaining the rights they hold dear.”

Lopez is a graduate of Park Hills High School in Fairborn.

Story courtesy of Susan Lopez.

