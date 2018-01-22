Fairborn man makes 100 blood donation

FAIRBORN — Fairborn donor Steve Woolwine is celebrating his 100-lifetime blood donation.

As he settled into the donor bed Jan. 18 at the Dayton Community Blood Center, he was wearing some of his favorite sports gear — a West Virginia University Mountaineers cap and an Appalachian State University Mountaineers sweatshirt. However, he left wearing his newest source of pride, a “Donor for Life – 100 LTD.”

“I was born and raised in Huntington, West Virginia and spent the first 20 years of my life there,” said Woolwine, explaining his allegiance to the university. “I went into the Air Force and lived in Texas, Alaska and the last year and a half at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.”

He began donating while in the service and has been donating with CBC since the mid 1970s.

“I remember a pastor’s message about Christ shedding his blood for others really got me invigorated,” Woolwine said.

He made his home in the Miami Valley and retired in 2003 after 33 years in the insurance business. He’s a big supporter of all area sports, from Ohio State University to Wright State University and the University of Dayton.

Woolwine’s loyalty to Appalachian State University dates back to when his brother’s grandson played football for the Mountaineers. He was a freshman on the team in 2007, the year of the epic 34-32 upset of fifth-ranked Michigan at the “Big House.”

His loyalty to blood donations ran deeper, especially as he neared his milestone.

“I kept coming,” Woolwine said. “Really, I looked forward to it. The good lord kept me in good health. I like to be as helpful as I can.”

Woolwine and his wife, Susan, have been married 46 years. They have two children and 15 grandchildren. He still meets his old friends from the insurance business for lunch, but considers being a grandfather his second career.

“I retired because my son needed a babysitter,” Woolwine said. “I said, ‘Does it pay?’ The answer is yes — with hugs and kisses.”

Submitted photo Fairborn citizen Steve Woolwine recently made his 100-lifetime blood donation.

Fairborn Daily Herald

Story courtesy of the Community Blood Center.

