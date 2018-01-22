National Museum of the United States Air Force temporarily closed following government shut down

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — The National Museum of the United States Air Force is temporarily closed, effective Jan. 20, due to the federal government shutdown.

All museum events and activities, including the museum’s Family Day program that was slated for Jan. 20, have been suspended until an appropriation bill or continuing resolution is enacted.

If the museum reopens by Saturday, Jan. 27, the Reds Caravan event will continue as planned.

Watch the museum’s website, www.nationalmuseum.af.mil, and local media outlets for information about when the museum’s normal operations will resume.

Submitted photo The National Museum of the United States Air Force is temporarily closed, suspending all scheduled activities, until further notice due to the government shut down. http://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/01/web1_afmuseum.jpg Submitted photo The National Museum of the United States Air Force is temporarily closed, suspending all scheduled activities, until further notice due to the government shut down.

Fairborn Daily Herald

Story courtesy of the National Museum of the United States Air Force.

Story courtesy of the National Museum of the United States Air Force.