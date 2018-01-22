USAFSAM celebrates 100 years

Photos by Whitney Vickers | Fairborn Herald

The United States Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine is celebrating 100 years. The USAFSAM is “an internationally renowned center for aerispace medical learning, consultation, aerispace medical investigations and aircrew health assessments” according to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Pictured is a human centrifuge, where Air Force training takes place.

In this area of the USAFSAM, individuals are able to train in simulated altitude and environmental conditions.

The manequins utilized during training are of similar height and weight of real human beings.

The Boeing C-17, where flight doctors and nurses are trained to treat patients in a simulated environment that replicates being air born with various weather patterns and unstable conditions.

