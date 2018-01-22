Posted on by

USAFSAM celebrates 100 years


Photos by Whitney Vickers | Fairborn Herald The United States Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine is celebrating 100 years. The USAFSAM is “an internationally renowned center for aerispace medical learning, consultation, aerispace medical investigations and aircrew health assessments” according to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Pictured is a human centrifuge, where Air Force training takes place.


