Township battles snowy roads

BATH TOWNSHIP — The Bath Township road crew fought biting wind chills this past week as they worked around the clock to clear ice and drifting snow from approximately 30 miles of township roads after a second round of snowfall packed a punch to the area.

According to Township Road Supervisor Vern Heizer, the deep freeze that has gripped the area this month, followed by above-freezing temperatures, has taken a toll on township roadways. Heizer reported to township trustees during the Jan. 17 township meeting that a number of the roads are pockmarked with potholes.

“We will be getting an early start on the pothole season this year,” Heizer said. “As soon as the snow and ice melts, we will be blowing out the holes and placing cold patch in them.”

Heizer told trustees that he obtained a little more than a ton of cold-mix asphalt from a Columbus supplier, which was free of charge.

“It is the best stuff there is. Once you pack this asphalt into a pothole, it remains,” said Heizer.

Heizer also reported that some of the township snowplows suffered damaged following the last round of winter storms.

“We had some breakage on some of our snowplows. We have repaired the connecting rods five times now, so I just ordered two new ones,” Heizer said. “Hopefully, they will last a couple more years. The plows are starting to rust out pretty badly even though we keep them painted, and we coat and seal them.”

Although the township road-salt supply is holding steady, Heizer stated that he had ordered 400 additional tons of salt, which is the township’s allotment for the year. The road crew had also stacked the older salt on one side of the township salt storage bin and will only need a 24-hour notice upon shipment of the new salt.

“We have enough salt for another three rounds of snow, but I went ahead and order extra salt already, just to be safe,” said Heizer.

Township officials are also asking all residents to avoid parking their vehicles on township streets during and after a snowstorm. This will help keep the streets open for township snowplows and emergency vehicles.

The Bath Township Board of Trustees will meet again in regular session at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 31, 1006 Yellow Springs–Fairfield Road.

Linda Collins | Fairborn Herald The Bath Township garage, where the salt is stored. The road crew has stacked the salt to one side of the bin in anticipation of the 400 additional tons of salt that Road Supervisor Vern Heizer ordered this week.

By Linda Collins For the Fairborn Herald

Linda Collins is a freelance writer for Greene County News.

