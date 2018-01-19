USAFSAM celebrates 100 years

A human centrifuge, where additional training takes place. Within the human centrifuge is a cockpit module.

Photos by Whitney Vickers | Fairborn Herald

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base offered a tour of the Unites States Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine Jan. 19 to celebrate the 100 anniversary of the school. The USAFSAM is known around the globe as a center for aerospace medical learning and investigations, consultation and aircrew health assessments.

Pictured is the inside of a Boeing C-17 where flight doctors and nurses train to treat patients while simulating air born conditions. When training, they are tasked with treating the patient under various weather patterns and unstable elements.