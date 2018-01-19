Help with homeless survey

GREENE COUNTY — The US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) requires counts of sheltered and unsheltered homeless persons for those communities receiving federal funding from the Continuum of Care (CoC) and Emergency Solutions Grant Programs.

These Point-in-Time Counts will be preformed on Jan. 23 across Greene County and the State of Ohio.

The Point-In-Time count and survey provides statistically accurate data on the homeless population in Greene County.

Collecting data on the numbers and characteristics of homeless individuals and families as well as homeless services capacity can serve additional purposes over and beyond meeting HUD requirements. Accurate counts offer several benefits including understanding homelessness in our community in order to end it.

Volunteers are needed to canvas known locations looking for people who sleep outdoors or in abandoned buildings. If you have time or resources to assist with this endeavor please contact Brenda Smallwood at Greene Metropolitan Housing Authority 937-376-2908.

Story courtesy of HUD.

