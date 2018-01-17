Wright-Patterson Air Force Base activities to be impacted by exercises

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — Wright-Patterson Air Force Base will hold its first quarterly exercise of 2018 from Monday, Jan. 29 through Monday, Feb. 5.

Base personnel, as well as visitors to the base, can expect delays at the gates, traffic congestion, temporary road closures, and potential rerouting of traffic during the duration of the exercise.

Residents of the base’s neighboring communities may notice increased emergency vehicle activity, as well as sirens and public address announcements, as the exercise plays itself out. Certain installation-level customer services could be impacted as exercise activity or simulations require manpower to be temporarily shifted.

Exercises such as this one help evaluate and enhance the base’s ability to deliver and support agile war-winning capabilities for America’s Air Force.

Story courtesy of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

