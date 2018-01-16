School board members sworn-in, officers elected

FAIRBORN — Incoming Fairborn City Schools Board of Education Member Mary Reaster was sworn-in to begin her service at the latest regular meeting Jan. 11 alongside returning school board president Andrew Wilson after both were elected to fulfill new terms this past election day.

Members also elected officer positions. Before he was elected board president, Wilson was nominated by member Jerry Browning. He and the other school board members accepted and welcomed him into the position.

“Andy’s done a great job as president over the last couple of years,” Browning said. “

Meanwhile, member Katie Mlod was nominated by president Wilson to serve as vice president. She and other members accepted and welcomed her into the position.

“I appreciate Mrs. Mlod’s willingness to serve again as the board of education vice president,” Wilson said.

Members were also appointed to serve various committees on the district, city state levels and established the regular board meeting schedule. Meetings will begin at 6 p.m. on the first Thursday of the month in the Fairborn High School Media Center. The following school board meeting is slated for 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 1.

By Whitney Vickers wvickers@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.

