Lunch and learn highlights senior wellness

FAIRBORN — Drinking plenty of water, getting regular check-ups at the doctor, reducing stress and staying active are just a few of the tips Shannon Fitzwater, director of transitional care at Pristine Senior Living and Post Acute Care, had to offer concerning senior wellness Jan. 16 at the Fairborn Senior Center’s regular lunch and learn program.

Fitzwater highlighted the ways in which the body changes as it ages and how individuals can cope. For example, she said the body uses less energy as it ages, therefore the metabolism slows. Hormone changes as well could result in more body fat and less lean muscle which can increase the risk for heart disease, high blood pressure and diabetes. Staying active can promote strength, flexibility and balance, cardiovascular strength, better sleep and less stress.

Fitzwater specifically recommended fitness that supports activities of daily living, such as grooming, cooking and stooping down.

Fitzwater also highlighted changes that can occur to the eyes, heart, kidneys, brain and skin while offering tips on maintaining a healthy body as it increases in age.

Photos by Whitney Vickers | Fairborn Herald The Fairborn Senior Center welcomed Shannon Fitzwater of Pristine Senior Living and Post Acute Care to the facility Jan. 16 as she highlighted senior wellness. http://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/01/web1_seniorwellness4.jpg Photos by Whitney Vickers | Fairborn Herald The Fairborn Senior Center welcomed Shannon Fitzwater of Pristine Senior Living and Post Acute Care to the facility Jan. 16 as she highlighted senior wellness. Photos by Whitney Vickers | Fairborn Herald The Fairborn Senior Center welcomed Shannon Fitzwater of Pristine Senior Living and Post Acute Care to the facility Jan. 16 as she highlighted senior wellness. http://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/01/web1_seniorwellness1.jpg Photos by Whitney Vickers | Fairborn Herald The Fairborn Senior Center welcomed Shannon Fitzwater of Pristine Senior Living and Post Acute Care to the facility Jan. 16 as she highlighted senior wellness. Photos by Whitney Vickers | Fairborn Herald The Fairborn Senior Center welcomed Shannon Fitzwater of Pristine Senior Living and Post Acute Care to the facility Jan. 16 as she highlighted senior wellness. http://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/01/web1_seniorwellness2.jpg Photos by Whitney Vickers | Fairborn Herald The Fairborn Senior Center welcomed Shannon Fitzwater of Pristine Senior Living and Post Acute Care to the facility Jan. 16 as she highlighted senior wellness. Photos by Whitney Vickers | Fairborn Herald The Fairborn Senior Center welcomed Shannon Fitzwater of Pristine Senior Living and Post Acute Care to the facility Jan. 16 as she highlighted senior wellness. http://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/01/web1_seniorwellness3.jpg Photos by Whitney Vickers | Fairborn Herald The Fairborn Senior Center welcomed Shannon Fitzwater of Pristine Senior Living and Post Acute Care to the facility Jan. 16 as she highlighted senior wellness.

By Whitney Vickers wvickers@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.