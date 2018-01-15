Posted on by

Village highlights Martin Luther King Jr.

Baha’i Youth Group Dancers performed interpretive movements. Dancers included Malaya Booth, Annlyn Foster, Hannah Hall, Arielle Johnson, Karin Peterson, Derek Peterson and Dimitri Wallace.


Poets highlighted current politics and expressed the need for social justice. Poets included Jaime Adoff, Alexandria Montgomery (pictured) and John Booth.


Photos by Whitney Vickers | Fairborn Herald The Village of Yellow Springs celebrated Jan. 15 the life of Martin Luther King, Jr. The program involved statements, choir music, poetry readings and interpretive dance.


One sixth, eighth and ninth grade student each presented “student peacemaker essays,” including a creative writing piece, narrative and poem.


