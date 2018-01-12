Reading with the dogs

Anu the golden retriever receiving some love.
Zipper and his human Jeannine Meyer.
Photos by Whitney Vickers | Fairborn Herald
The Yellow Springs Community Library hosts Paws to Read each month, inviting four-legged friends from the Miami Valley Pet Therapy Association and their humans to the library to invite children to read to them.
