Reading with the dogs

Anu the golden retriever receiving some love.

Zipper and his human Jeannine Meyer.

Photos by Whitney Vickers | Fairborn Herald

The Yellow Springs Community Library hosts Paws to Read each month, inviting four-legged friends from the Miami Valley Pet Therapy Association and their humans to the library to invite children to read to them.

Anu the golden retriever receiving some love.

Anu the golden retriever receiving some love.

Zipper and his human Jeannine Meyer.

