Soward among woman to watch

DAYTON — Women in Business Networking (WiBN), a program of your Better Business Bureau in Dayton/Miami Valley is holding the Ninth Annual Top 25 Women to Watch Gala presented by Morgan Stanley, 5:45-10:30 p.m. Saturday, March 3, Presidential Banquet Center, 4548 Presidential Way.

One of the honorees include Christine Soward, president/CEO of DMS Ink in Yellow Springs. Her business was named last year as the top Woman Owned Business of the Year by the Dayton Business Journal and placed second for the Minority Owned Business of the Year. Meanwhile, Soward, herself, placed third as the DBJ’s Executive of the Year.

Her father and a business partner owned a printing shop. When she was 12, Soward started helping her father in his business on weekends, during holiday breaks and throughout the summer months. Three decades later, Soward expresses that the printing industry is encoded in her DNA.

Each year since 2009, WiBN has recognized 25 of the most empowering women leaders in the community. The Top 25 Women to Watch Gala is an unforgettable night to celebrate these women and their accomplishments. Business and community leaders from around the Miami Valley will come together to honor the 2017 class of WiBN’s Top 25 Women to Watch.

This award recognizes women from a notable list of candidates who are exceptional individuals, respected in their field, make contributions to advancing women in business and are causing more than a ripple in their communities.

The event also includes a silent auction that will support the Jeanne Porter Scholarship Foundation. Items up for auction include several trips, James Free jewelry and more.

Honorees in the class of 2017 Top 25 Women to Watch include: Jill Kingston, Brigid’s Path; Sandra Brasington, Office of Ohio Governor John R. Kasich; Carol Clark, Prizm; Christine Soward, DMS ink; Mary Garman, Premier Health – Good Samaritan Hospital; Mary McDonald, City of Trotwood; Natash Randall, Unlimited Events; Elizabeth Graves, Prime Controls; Juanita Darden-Jones, Third Perk CoffeeHouse and Wine Bar; Tina Patterson, Homefull; Gina Handy Minyard, Stivers School for the Arts; Angela Felice McMurry, Darke County Educational Service Center; Melissa Fowler, Campus Suite; Angela Clements, Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine; Audrey Starr, YWCA; Dr. Patricia Abboud, Dayton Children’s Hospital; Jennifer Heapy, Dayton Metro Housing Authority dba Greater Dayton Premier Management; Leann Castillo, National Trail Parks and Recreation District; Maria Gossard, Think Paper & Maria Gossard Designs; Mary Murphy, Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton; Melissa Bertolo, City of Dayton Human Relations Council; Pratibha Phadke-Gupta, Ph.D., Central State University; Shelly Heller, Allied Shipping & Packaging Supplies, Inc.; Stephanie Precht, Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce; Tanya Kirsty Williams, Windsor’s Place/Xenia Bouncy Castle.

To make your reservation, visit www.bit.ly/WiBNGala or call 937-610-2262. Cost is $80/ticket.

Greene County News Report compiled by Whitney Vickers. Information courtesy of the Better Business Bureau Women in Business Networking.

