STEM discoveries highlight magnets

Whitney Vickers | Fairborn Herald The Fairborn Community Library hosted STEM Discoveries Jan. 11, which highlights a STEM-related topic for children aged 3-5 years old.


STEM Discoveries highlighted magnets Jan. 11. The event, open to the public, is slated to take place once again 10:30-11:15 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 18.


Whitney Vickers | Fairborn Herald

Whitney Vickers | Fairborn Herald

STEM Discoveries highlighted magnets Jan. 11. The event, open to the public, is slated to take place once again 10:30-11:15 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 18.

