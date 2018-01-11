STEM discoveries highlight magnets

Whitney Vickers | Fairborn Herald

The Fairborn Community Library hosted STEM Discoveries Jan. 11, which highlights a STEM-related topic for children aged 3-5 years old.

STEM Discoveries highlighted magnets Jan. 11. The event, open to the public, is slated to take place once again 10:30-11:15 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 18.

