Planning board approves new retailer

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn Planning Board unanimously approved the preliminary plans for home improvement and do-it-yourself retailer Menards.

The new facility will be located on approximately 21 acres off of Interstate 675 next to the recently built Kroger Marketplace on Dayton-Yellow Springs Road.

The Wisconsin based company will build a 250,000 square-foot building that includes a 173,000 square-foot retail store, a roughly 27,000 square-foot garden/shipping area, and a nearly 50,000 square-foot accessory structure. This location will be the third in the Miami Valley; the first in Greene County.

“This has been a long time coming,” stated Tom O’Neil, Real Estate Representative with Menard-Inc. “I’m energized as all signs point ahead for us. We will continue to work with staff as we come up with our final engineering plans to satisfy the conditions for staff approval.”

City Manager Rob Anderson indicated that council has made it a goal to recruit new businesses to the area. The I-675 corridor is experiencing a lot of growth and a Menards in that location will be a benefit to the community and region.

“Staff is doing a great job making people feel welcome to do business here,” Anderson said. “We continue to generate a business friendly environment and help businesses through the process of coming to our city.”

Fairborn Daily Herald

Story courtesy of the City of Fairborn.

