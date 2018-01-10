Meeting to highlight Kauffman construction

FAIRBORN — The City of Fairborn Engineering Division is inviting citizens to a public meeting concerning construction aimed at improving Kauffman Avenue.

The meeting, slated for 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 18 at the Fairborn Government Center, 44 W. Hebble Ave., will highlight both the widening of the roadway as well as the construction of the city’s first roundabout, slated to be installed at the Kauffman Avenue and Colonel Glenn Highway intersection.

Fairborn City Engineer Don O’Connor said the meeting will provide updates and details on the roundabout design, answer questions and invite feedback from citizens.

“The timing is a great opportunity to improve the safety and efficiency of that intersection,” O’Connor said regarding the roundabout.

The work includes performing full depth pavement repairs, pavement resurfacing, widening from four lanes to five lanes between High Street and Lindberg Drive, installing drainage improvements and installing a new traffic signal at Kauffman Avenue and Garland Avenue. The construction involves roadway work from Colonel Glenn Highway to Lindberg Drive and will occur during the same time frame as the roundabout project.

This $2.9 million project is largely grant funded with $1.11 million from the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission and $1 million from the Ohio Public Works Commission. Fairborn road funds will cover $789,222.

Project design work is scheduled to be finished in December 2018 with a construction bid opening and contract awarded in February 2019. Construction is scheduled to begin in April 2019 and be finished by November 2019.

“We tried to line up the projects at the same time,” O’Connor said. “It will be a busy summer in those parts.”

Questions regarding the upcoming meeting or this project can be responded to by calling 937-754-3055.

Herald News Report compiled by Whitney Vickers. Information courtesy of the City of Fairborn.

