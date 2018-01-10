Kitchen incubator receives name

FAIRBORN — As a nod toward the entrepreneurial spirit, the City of Fairborn has named its upcoming kitchen incubator space.

Spark Fairborn is expected to open this summer.

“We want to resource our entrepreneurial community,” Fairborn Marketing and Brand Specialist Tiffany Ferrell said. “We want to give opportunities for people who want to launch a business or who have been working from a home kitchen and are interested in [expanding]. We want them to have the resources, the support and the education they need to be able to accelerate the growth of their business or get launched in general.”

The remodel on the regular kitchen incubator space, located at 305 W. Main St., is expected to begin soon. Fairborn City Council authorized the Fairborn Development Corporation to own the remainder of the block, including 309-313 W. Main St. and 14 N. Third St., in early October. The gluten-free kitchen is located at 309 W. Main St. and already includes three members with a grand opening event set for 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18. The gluten-free kitchen was originally planned to be nestled within the same facility as the regular kitchen incubator space, but plans changed as the project expanded.

The city is aiming to earn official certification for the gluten-free kitchen — a first throughout the region.

“We want businesses to start here, then we want to spin them out into the world,” Ferrell said. “We want to be a springboard to help them reach their goals.”

Membership for the regular kitchen will be based on the amount of space that is needed. Membership for the gluten-free space will be based on the amount of hours participants are expecting to spend in the space. Each of the spaces have three tiers of membership, but specific pricing for each level has not yet been announced. For more information, individuals should contact Downtown Revitalization Specialist Tonia Fish at tonia.fish@fairbornoh.gov.

“We do have the ability to be flexible and meet them at their needs,” Fish said.

Spark Fairborn will accommodate events and educational items as well as co-working. Just two doors down at 311 W. Main St. is the temporary headquarters for Spark Fairborn. Fish said it’s where they are currently starting tours for individuals interested in the project. They also host a co-working open house 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Wednesday at 311 W. Main St., and open it up to local organizations to utilize for meetings and similar events. However, the space could eventually going to become a retail shop. They are expecting to move out of the space upon the opening of Spark Fairborn.

