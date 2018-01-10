The Village Artisans Gallery is multi-media, cooperative art gallery located located at 100 Corry Street in Yellow Springs. Gallery hours are 11 a.m.to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 12-5 p.m. Sunday. The gallery is open later for events. For more information, stop in, call 937-767-1209, email villageartisans.email@yahoo.com or visit www.villageartisans.blogspot.com.

Village Artisans Gallery in Yellow Springs is hosting “ABSTRACTION,” a themed member show, in the Lobby Gallery Jan. 11 through Feb. 13. Member artists address the theme in their own media and from their own points of view. The show free and open to the public.