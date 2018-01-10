GCP&T presented with military flags

Submitted photo

Greene County Parks & Trails Ranger Darrell Hannah, left, recently returned from being deployed in Jordan and presented the park ranger division a flag that was flown on a F-15 E Strike Eagle combat sortie as part of Operation Inherent Resolve in Syria. The flag proudly joins a flag presented to GCP&T by Maintenance Lead Grant Burtch that was part of Operation Iraqi Freedom, April 5, 2007, Mosul, Iraq, as part of his deployment. GCP&T Ranger Sgt. Brady Smith, right, accepted the flag on behalf of the ranger division. Both flags are on display at the park agency headquarters, 575 Ledbetter Rd., Xenia, within the front office reception area.