Music club ready to order uniforms

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn Music Club is a large step closer to providing new uniforms to band students after receiving a $5,000 donation from the Fairborn Cement Company.

“I am proud to say that under new ownership, Fairborn Cement Company will continue to work in partnership with the high school to make the community stronger,” Fairborn Cement Company Vice President of Operations John Miller said.

Fairborn Music Club officials said approximately $35,000 is needed to purchase new uniforms across the board. The $5,000 donation brought the total up to $33,239. All other donations were received through the club’s 44 yearly fundraising efforts, such as the annual flower sale, marchathon, flamingo “flocking” and more.

Some local businesses have also stepped up to help, including Hollon Flowers and Valentine Buick, who each donated the costs of two full uniforms, as well as Kroger in Fairborn, who donated $1,000 toward the cause, among others businesses.

Uniforms cost approximately $275 each. Local businesses typically donate the costs of at least one full uniform for a band student.

Band Director John Gorretta said with the Fairborn Cement Company donation, the club is ready to place their order. Production for the new uniforms is expected to begin within the first week of March. Students will begin practicing in June.

Music club officials said it has taken the Fairborn Music Club three years to reach this point. The band is expecting to carry a Fairborn Cement Company banner during the annual Fourth of July parade, among other items, as a means of saying “thank you.”

Fairborn Cement Company, formerly known as CEMEX, was bought by Eagle Materials, Inc. in early 2017 for $400 million.

“Many times when a business comes under new oenership, the new owners clean house,” Miller said. “On the contrary, Eagle Materials, Inc. has embraced the workforce and I am proud say is investing in our company’s growth and development.”

Whitney Vickers | Fairborn Herald Fairborn Cement Company donated $5,000 to the Fairborn Music Club to help fund the costs of new uniforms. With the donation, music club officials said production for the new uniforms is expected to begin in March which has taken the club three years of fundraising and accepting donations to accomplish.

By Whitney Vickers wvickers@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.

