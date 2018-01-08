Annual juried art show accepting submissions

FAIRBORN — The B-W Greenway Community Land Trust is partnering with the Fairborn Art Association to announce the Landscapes 2018 juried art exhibition. It is aiming to use art to heighten public awareness of the importance of preserving local greenspaces.

A different location in the Fairborn and or Medway area is annually chosen as the subject of the art. The 2018 location is the Oakes Quarry Park, a City of Fairborn park located at 1267 E. Xenia Drive near the intersection of Interstate 675 on State Route 235.

The juried competition is open to all artists 16 years and older, living within 200 miles of Fairborn. Work may be oil, acrylic, pastel, watercolor, print, drawing, mixed media, photography or 3D hanging art less than 10 lbs in weight. Size many not exceed 30-by-40 inches.

A non-refundable entry fee of $20 for a total of three works must accompany the entry form. All entries will be received at the Fairborn Art Association Gallery, 221 North Central Ave. (in the rear of the building) between 1-4 p.m. Saturday, June 30.

The judge for Landscapes 2018 is Eva Buttacavoli, executive director of the Dayton Visual Arts Center. She most recently served as the first executive director of FilmDayton, where she promoted Dayton and its film makers. Prior to coming to Dayton, Buttacavoli served as director of exhibition at the Austin Museum of Art, and she co-founded the education department at the Miami, Fla. Art Museum. She received her bachelor of arts and master of science degrees in art history and art education from Florida International University in Miami, Florida.

The award ceremony with cash prizes will be held at the opening reception 2-4 p.m. Sunday, July 15 at the Fairborn Art Association Gallery.

For additional information, contact Bob Coates at bobctwin@woh.rr.com or visit the B-W Greenway Community Land Trust webpage www.bwgreenway.org.

Fairborn Daily Herald

Herald News Report compiled by Whitney Vickers. Information courtesy of B-W Greenway.

Herald News Report compiled by Whitney Vickers. Information courtesy of B-W Greenway.