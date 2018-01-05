Family Day to highlight robotics

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — Learn about the robotics field during Family Day 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20 at the National Museum of the United States Air Force.

Designed for children and adults of all ages, Family Day offers several hands-on opportunities for all to enjoy. Demonstration and activity stations, located in the second and fourth buildings, teach fun aerospace principles, such as the role of robotics in the Air Force, examples of robotic toys, working robotics and more.

“Storytime” begins 11:30 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. in the fourth building. Preschool and primary-grade children are invited to listen to stories about robots and make a paper craft.

During this month’s Aerospace Adventure 1:30-3 p.m. in the center of the second building, participants can make their own robotic “hand” end effector.

All activities are free, and no advanced reservations are necessary. For more information visit www.nationalmuseum.af.mil/Education/Family-Day or call the Education Division at 937-255-4646.

Fairborn Daily Herald

Story courtesy of the National Museum of the United States Air Force.

