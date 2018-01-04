Council appoints deputy mayor, board members

FAIRBORN — Fairborn City Council appointed a deputy mayor, as well as members of regional and city boards and committees.

Council member Marilyn McCauley accepted the position of deputy mayor after she was nominated by council member Rob Hoffman. Meanwhile, Hoffman was appointed to serve as the delegate on the Regional Planning and Coordinating Commission of Greene County; council member Colin Morrow was appointed as the alternate. Morrow was also appointed as a member of the Tax Incentive Review Council. Tim Steininger was appointed to the Fairborn Development Corporation, while McCauley was appointed as the alternate.

Fairborn citizens Debbie Billetter, Leona Henrich and Joe Graf were appointed to serve on the Board of Tax Appeals. Billetter will serve an unexpired term until Dec. 31, 2018; Henrich will serve an unexpired term to Dec. 31, 2019.

Clint Allen, Fairborn citizen and owner of The Inside Scoop, was appointed to serve one five-year term to Dec. 31, 2022 on the Board of Zoning Appeals.

Citizens Samantha Banks, Cora Johnson, Amanda Majors and Christopher Reaster were all appointed to serve three-year terms until Dec. 31, 2020 on the Mayor’s Beautification Committee.

Citizen Sean Walker was appointed to the Neighborhood Betterment Council. He will serve one three-year term through Dec. 31, 2020.

Tana Stanton will serve an unexpired term through Dec. 31, 2019 on the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board. She is joined by citizens Dominic D’Agosfino, Brian Dodd, Kevin Knepp, Amanda Majors and Norma Nikkola, who are serving three-year terms through Dec. 31, 2020.

Citizen Melody Gast will serve the Personnel Advisory Board through 2020.

Meanwhile, Joan Dautel, Laurel Mayer and Rodney McCubbins were appointed to serve the Planning Board through Dec. 31, 2020.

Council member Marilyn McCauley accepted the nomination to serve as deputy mayor. She is pictured on the right alongside Fairborn Mayor Paul Keller (left).

By Whitney Vickers wvickers@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.

