FPD investigating robbery at Ameristop Food Mart

FAIRBORN — Fairborn police officers are investigating an aggravated robbery that occurred at the Ameristop Food Mart at 504 S. Maple Ave. around 7 p.m. Jan. 3.

According to a press release from Fairborn Police Department, officers were informed upon arrival that a suspect entered the store and waited for all customers to leave. The suspect allegedly then approached the counter and handed the clerk a note demanding money. The clerk reportedly handed over the money.

The suspect fled the store and got into a vehicle which fled the parking lot.

No one was injured.

The incident is currently under investigation. Any persons with information are asked to contact the Fairborn Police Department at 937-754-3000.

Greene County News

Story courtesy of Fairborn Police Department.

