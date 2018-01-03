FPD promotes new captain, sergeant

FAIRBORN — Fairborn Police Department officials, both in and out of uniform, filled council chambers of the Fairborn Government Center Jan. 2 to observe Steve Holcomb and Nate Penrod each receive a promotion.

Holcomb, who moved up from sergeant to captain, started at the Fairborn Police Department as a jailer in 1996. He later served as a dispatcher in 1997 and started working as a patrol officer in 1999. He moved into the detective bureau of the department in 2011 and was promoted to a police sergeant one year and eight months later.

“Steve is a well respected member of our department and family,” Fairborn Police Chief Terry Barlow said. “I feel he will assist me in leading the patrol bureau as we are becoming very young, very fast.”

Penrod, promoted from an officer to a sergeant, started at the Fairborn Police Department in 2006 and was initially assigned to the patrol bureau. He later became a member of the Regional Emergency Response Team and still serves today.

“Nate is also a well respected member of our department and family and he will serve as a fine first line supervisor in the patrol bureau,” Barlow said.

He was most recently selected to become the school resource officer at Fairborn Intermediate School. The first class of DARE students, including 350 fifth graders, completed the 10-week course in the spring months last year.

“We have some terrific folks on our police force here and it’s wonderful that we can promote from within and continue moving forward,” Fairborn Mayor Paul Keller said.

Officer Zach Zink will now serve as the school resource and DARE officer at Fairborn Intermediate School, fulfilling the same duties as Penrod.

Fairborn Police Captain Steve Holcomb being pinned by his wife after being promoted. http://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/01/web1_fpdpromotion3.jpg Fairborn Police Captain Steve Holcomb being pinned by his wife after being promoted. Whitney Vickers | Fairborn Herald Fairborn Mayor Paul Keller (left) stands next to Fairborn Police Captain Steve Holcomb (center) and Fairborn Sergeant Nate Penrod (right) after being promoted. http://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/01/web1_fpdpromotion1.jpg Whitney Vickers | Fairborn Herald Fairborn Mayor Paul Keller (left) stands next to Fairborn Police Captain Steve Holcomb (center) and Fairborn Sergeant Nate Penrod (right) after being promoted. Fairborn Mayor Paul Keller and Fairborn Police Sergeant Nate Penrod. http://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/01/web1_fpdpromotion2.jpg Fairborn Mayor Paul Keller and Fairborn Police Sergeant Nate Penrod.

By Whitney Vickers wvickers@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.