GREENE COUNTY — Massie Creek gorge is a frozen winter scene.

Greene County Parks & Trails’ naturalist will lead a hike 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13, at Indian Mound Reserve, Cedar Cliff Falls Parking Lot, 2575 US Route 42 E.

Participants will hike through the gorge. The waterfall is in the 166-acre Indian Mound Reserve. The hike is free to all participants, donations are accepted. For more information call Greene County Parks & Trails at 937-562-6440 or email info@gcparkstrails.com.

