Ringing in the new year

The Fairborn Senior Center hosted a New Year's party Dec. 29 for members complete with lunch, dancing, live music, confetti and a ball drop.


The Fairborn Senior Center hosted a New Year’s party Dec. 29 for members complete with lunch, dancing, live music, confetti and a ball drop.

Whitney Vickers | Fairborn Herald The Fairborn Senior Center hosted a New Year’s party Dec. 29 for members complete with lunch, dancing, live music, confetti and a ball drop.
