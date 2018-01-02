Ringing in the new year

Whitney Vickers | Fairborn Herald

The Fairborn Senior Center hosted a New Year’s party Dec. 29 for members complete with lunch, dancing, live music, confetti and a ball drop.

Whitney Vickers | Fairborn Herald

The Fairborn Senior Center hosted a New Year’s party Dec. 29 for members complete with lunch, dancing, live music, confetti and a ball drop.

Whitney Vickers | Fairborn Herald

The Fairborn Senior Center hosted a New Year’s party Dec. 29 for members complete with lunch, dancing, live music, confetti and a ball drop.

Whitney Vickers | Fairborn Herald

The Fairborn Senior Center hosted a New Year’s party Dec. 29 for members complete with lunch, dancing, live music, confetti and a ball drop.