Posted on by

Hammer in the afternoon


Anna Bolton | Fairborn Herald Greene County kids created string art Dec. 22 at Xenia Library using hammers, nails, wood, a template and string. Children worked with their parents and buddies during the afternoon craft activity, creating various shapes and images. The county’s public library system hosts art activities, story times, movies and more throughout the week at its seven locations. A calendar of events can be found on its website.


Anna Bolton | Fairborn Herald Greene County kids created string art Dec. 22 at Xenia Library using hammers, nails, wood, a template and string. Children worked with their parents and buddies during the afternoon craft activity, creating various shapes and images. The county’s public library system hosts art activities, story times, movies and more throughout the week at its seven locations. A calendar of events can be found on its website.


Anna Bolton | Fairborn Herald Greene County kids created string art Dec. 22 at Xenia Library using hammers, nails, wood, a template and string. Children worked with their parents and buddies during the afternoon craft activity, creating various shapes and images. The county’s public library system hosts art activities, story times, movies and more throughout the week at its seven locations. A calendar of events can be found on its website.


Anna Bolton | Fairborn Herald Greene County kids created string art Dec. 22 at Xenia Library using hammers, nails, wood, a template and string. Children worked with their parents and buddies during the afternoon craft activity, creating various shapes and images. The county’s public library system hosts art activities, story times, movies and more throughout the week at its seven locations. A calendar of events can be found on its website.


Anna Bolton | Fairborn Herald Greene County kids created string art Dec. 22 at Xenia Library using hammers, nails, wood, a template and string. Children worked with their parents and buddies during the afternoon craft activity, creating various shapes and images. The county’s public library system hosts art activities, story times, movies and more throughout the week at its seven locations. A calendar of events can be found on its website.


Anna Bolton | Fairborn Herald

Greene County kids created string art Dec. 22 at Xenia Library using hammers, nails, wood, a template and string. Children worked with their parents and buddies during the afternoon craft activity, creating various shapes and images. The county’s public library system hosts art activities, story times, movies and more throughout the week at its seven locations. A calendar of events can be found on its website.

Anna Bolton | Fairborn Herald

Greene County kids created string art Dec. 22 at Xenia Library using hammers, nails, wood, a template and string. Children worked with their parents and buddies during the afternoon craft activity, creating various shapes and images. The county’s public library system hosts art activities, story times, movies and more throughout the week at its seven locations. A calendar of events can be found on its website.

Anna Bolton | Fairborn Herald

Greene County kids created string art Dec. 22 at Xenia Library using hammers, nails, wood, a template and string. Children worked with their parents and buddies during the afternoon craft activity, creating various shapes and images. The county’s public library system hosts art activities, story times, movies and more throughout the week at its seven locations. A calendar of events can be found on its website.

Anna Bolton | Fairborn Herald

Greene County kids created string art Dec. 22 at Xenia Library using hammers, nails, wood, a template and string. Children worked with their parents and buddies during the afternoon craft activity, creating various shapes and images. The county’s public library system hosts art activities, story times, movies and more throughout the week at its seven locations. A calendar of events can be found on its website.

Anna Bolton | Fairborn Herald

Greene County kids created string art Dec. 22 at Xenia Library using hammers, nails, wood, a template and string. Children worked with their parents and buddies during the afternoon craft activity, creating various shapes and images. The county’s public library system hosts art activities, story times, movies and more throughout the week at its seven locations. A calendar of events can be found on its website.

Anna Bolton | Fairborn Herald Greene County kids created string art Dec. 22 at Xenia Library using hammers, nails, wood, a template and string. Children worked with their parents and buddies during the afternoon craft activity, creating various shapes and images. The county’s public library system hosts art activities, story times, movies and more throughout the week at its seven locations. A calendar of events can be found on its website.
http://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2017/12/web1_Boy-and-Dad.jpgAnna Bolton | Fairborn Herald Greene County kids created string art Dec. 22 at Xenia Library using hammers, nails, wood, a template and string. Children worked with their parents and buddies during the afternoon craft activity, creating various shapes and images. The county’s public library system hosts art activities, story times, movies and more throughout the week at its seven locations. A calendar of events can be found on its website.

Anna Bolton | Fairborn Herald Greene County kids created string art Dec. 22 at Xenia Library using hammers, nails, wood, a template and string. Children worked with their parents and buddies during the afternoon craft activity, creating various shapes and images. The county’s public library system hosts art activities, story times, movies and more throughout the week at its seven locations. A calendar of events can be found on its website.
http://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2017/12/web1_Boy-and-Mom.jpgAnna Bolton | Fairborn Herald Greene County kids created string art Dec. 22 at Xenia Library using hammers, nails, wood, a template and string. Children worked with their parents and buddies during the afternoon craft activity, creating various shapes and images. The county’s public library system hosts art activities, story times, movies and more throughout the week at its seven locations. A calendar of events can be found on its website.

Anna Bolton | Fairborn Herald Greene County kids created string art Dec. 22 at Xenia Library using hammers, nails, wood, a template and string. Children worked with their parents and buddies during the afternoon craft activity, creating various shapes and images. The county’s public library system hosts art activities, story times, movies and more throughout the week at its seven locations. A calendar of events can be found on its website.
http://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2017/12/web1_Girls-Overhead.jpgAnna Bolton | Fairborn Herald Greene County kids created string art Dec. 22 at Xenia Library using hammers, nails, wood, a template and string. Children worked with their parents and buddies during the afternoon craft activity, creating various shapes and images. The county’s public library system hosts art activities, story times, movies and more throughout the week at its seven locations. A calendar of events can be found on its website.

Anna Bolton | Fairborn Herald Greene County kids created string art Dec. 22 at Xenia Library using hammers, nails, wood, a template and string. Children worked with their parents and buddies during the afternoon craft activity, creating various shapes and images. The county’s public library system hosts art activities, story times, movies and more throughout the week at its seven locations. A calendar of events can be found on its website.
http://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2017/12/web1_Hammer.jpgAnna Bolton | Fairborn Herald Greene County kids created string art Dec. 22 at Xenia Library using hammers, nails, wood, a template and string. Children worked with their parents and buddies during the afternoon craft activity, creating various shapes and images. The county’s public library system hosts art activities, story times, movies and more throughout the week at its seven locations. A calendar of events can be found on its website.

Anna Bolton | Fairborn Herald Greene County kids created string art Dec. 22 at Xenia Library using hammers, nails, wood, a template and string. Children worked with their parents and buddies during the afternoon craft activity, creating various shapes and images. The county’s public library system hosts art activities, story times, movies and more throughout the week at its seven locations. A calendar of events can be found on its website.
http://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2017/12/web1_Hands-Heart.jpgAnna Bolton | Fairborn Herald Greene County kids created string art Dec. 22 at Xenia Library using hammers, nails, wood, a template and string. Children worked with their parents and buddies during the afternoon craft activity, creating various shapes and images. The county’s public library system hosts art activities, story times, movies and more throughout the week at its seven locations. A calendar of events can be found on its website.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

8:20 am |    

WPAFB office awarded for hurricane relief

WPAFB office awarded for hurricane relief
8:38 am |    

AFSAC continues to improve FMS process

AFSAC continues to improve FMS process
8:38 am |    

The dancing family

The dancing family