Rockdell property transferred to FDC

FAIRBORN — Fairborn City Council has authorized the transfer of more than seven acres of land located on Rockdell Drive to the Fairborn Development Corporation.

The land, measuring to be just over 7.75 acres, does not include a physical address. It is located at the end of Rockdell Drive bordering Bath Township in the city. The property was bought in 2008 by Rockdell LLC. which aimed to created student housing. However, the project came to an end after the company declared bankruptcy during the recession. The city utilized neighborhood stabilization program funds from the federal government to demolish infrastructure and stairwells that had been installed by Rockdell LLC. after it became a safety hazard to local children.

“We returned it to a vacant lot, which is where we’re at now,” Assistant City Manager Mike Gebhart said as he presented the item to council for approval during the Dec. 18 regular meeting. “Code enforcement declared it a nuisance, funding was utilized to demolish everything above ground and below ground. Now we have a 7.75-acre piece of property that needs to be developed.”

The property is bordered by trees and is fairly flat. Gebhart said over the warmer seasons, the property would need maintenance about twice per month.

“I think this is a step forward to getting this [transferred] to the FDC and getting it marketed,” Fairborn Mayor Paul Keller said.

Council members are looking forward to seeing the land put to use after authorizing the transfer of the property. It will now be marketed to potential buyers.

Whitney Vickers | Fairborn Herald The “Rockdell property” is located at the end of Rockdell Drive in Fairborn. http://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2017/12/web1_rock1.jpg Whitney Vickers | Fairborn Herald The “Rockdell property” is located at the end of Rockdell Drive in Fairborn.

By Whitney Vickers wvickers@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.