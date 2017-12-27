Cole says goodbye to NFL

PHILADELPHIA — Xenia native Trent Cole officially retired from the NFL Dec. 25.

The two-time pro bowler signed a ceremonial contract with the Philadelphia Eagles so he could retire as a member of the team prior to its Christmas night game against Oakland. Cole served as the game’s honorary captain and was recognized in front of the home crowd during a break after the first quarter.

Cole was drafted by the Eagles in the fifth round of the 2005 draft after a standout career at the University of Cincinnati. He stayed with the Eagles until he was released in March 2015 and finished with the second most sacks in team history (85.5). Cole signed a two-year deal with the Indianapolis Colts six days after his release and started in and played in 14 games that season. He spent a large portion of the 2016 season on injured reserve.

While at Xenia, Cole was the area’s defensive player of the year after posting 121 tackles and eight sacks as a senior. He also rushed for 1,241 yards and 10 touchdowns, earning an invitation to the Ohio North-South game.